Terrifying new theory in mysterious death of Yankees legend's son suggests the 14-year-old 'never stood a chance'

The tragic death of Miller Gardner has taken another devastating twist as Costa Rican authorities now claim the son of Yankees champion Brett Gardner may have had a bad reaction to medication.

Gardner and his wife Jessica made the tragic announcement Sunday that their 14-year-old son had died from a sudden illness after the entire family got sick while on vacation in the Central American country.

'Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile,' Brett and Jessica Gardner said.

But his sudden death has been met with shifting explanations as it now appears the teen may have never stood a chance after being given potentially bad medication to treat his illness.

The country's Judicial Investigation Police (OIJ) initially attributed Miller's death to 'asphyxiation due to intoxication related to food poisoning.'

But investigators then revealed to CNN that asphyxia had been ruled out, as there was no obstruction of the teen's airway.

Now authorities are probing whether Miller was allergic to any medicine he was given, according to ABC News.

The shocking reversal comes after the entire family fell ill after returning to their resort from dinner on Thursday night.

While the family meal did not occur at the Arenas Del Mar resort where they were staying, the resort said a licensed doctor was dispatched to 'handle the emergency situation.'



Read the full story here: Daily Mail