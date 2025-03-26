Steven Crowder Leaves YouTube for Rumble, Citing Censorship

The tide is starting to shift. Steven Crowder’s decision to move his daily show exclusively to Rumble is just one example of a growing number of creators who are giving alternative platforms a real shot. By doing so, they’re not only reclaiming control over their content and message, they’re helping chip away at the entrenched power of Big Tech.

Crowder, a comedian and political commentator, has officially severed ties with YouTube for live broadcasting, making Rumble the exclusive platform for his daily show. The move marks a bold statement in the battle over online censorship, as Crowder joins a growing list of creators seeking refuge on platforms that prioritize free expression over algorithmic suppression.

Crowder, known for his outspoken views and combative style, delivered the announcement in a video shared on both YouTube and X, clarifying that the departure from YouTube live streaming wasn’t temporary — it was permanent.





Read the full story here: Infowars