Stark photos show Trump's stunning success on border crossings

California's formerly overrun border with Mexico is now virtually empty just months after Donald Trump's election, images show.

Aid workers have begun packing up after weeks without seeing any migrants, SF Gate reports.

'To say there has been a dramatic change would be an understatement,' Jeffrey Stalnaker, acting chief patrol agent of the San Diego sector, said.

Not long ago, the stretch along southern California was dealing with a record number crossings.

December 2024 saw a record 301,981 people caught crossing the border illegally.

The number of migrants caught crossing illegally stayed well above 200,000-a-month for much of Biden's time in office. He insisted there was nothing he could do.

But during Trump's first month in office the number of illegal migrants intercepted plunged to just 11,709 people, making a mockery of Biden's claims that his hands were tied.

Former President Biden's decision to reverse a pandemic-era policy which denied asylum seekers and immediately deported them back to Mexico was largely blame for the spike.

President Trump vowed to tackle the border crisis if elected and has since enacted several measures which have seen daily arrests fall from their high of 1,200 to just 30.

Among them was deploying 750 US troops to reinforce six miles of the border wall with concertina wire.

