Sky News blames TRUMP and DOGE for suffering in Myanmar earthquake

Sky News is coming under fire from Trump supporters after the news network published a column linking the devastation caused by Myanmar's catastrophic earthquake and humanitarian crisis to President Trump and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

At the heart of the uproar is a 1,200-word dispatch filed by International Affairs Editor Dominic Waghorn, whose commentary argued how the US government's dismantling of USAID under Trump had compounded the disaster's fallout.

'The Myanmar quake is the first major disaster to suffer the brunt of Donald Trump's USAID cuts,' Waghorn wrote, pointing to the administration's controversial closure of America's international aid agency as a contributing factor to the scale of the suffering.

Critics denounced the analysis as an overtly politicized leap in the wake of the tragedy, with many accusing the network of exploiting a moment of grief to score ideological points.

At least 1,000 people are confirmed dead and many more are still buried beneath rubble after the powerful earthquake struck near Mandalay on Friday, collapsing infrastructure across northern Myanmar and sending tremors as far as Bangkok.

The Southeast Asian nation, already gripped by civil war and governed by a repressive military junta has found itself dependent on international goodwill for relief and recovery.

But before rescue efforts could even ramp up, Sky News published its 'analysis' piece.

'This will be the first natural disaster to happen after President Donald Trump shut down America's international aid agency with potentially devastating consequences,' Sky's Waghorn wrote.