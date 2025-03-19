Singapore Sounds Alarm as Population Plunges amid Surging Deaths Among Covid-Vaxxed

Singapore is sounding the alarm after the government published chilling new statistics revealing a devasting plunge in population numbers as deaths continue to surge among the Covid-vaccinated public.

The bombshell was revealed in the government’s newly released Annual Birth & Death Statistics for 2023.

Singapore is the third most-vaccinated country in the world for Covid “vaccines.”

The island nation administered a whopping 270.85 “vaccine” doses for every 100 people.

The data shows that births have plummeted while deaths have increased dramatically.

This means that the nation’s natural population increase is now decreasing.

The government report includes a chart to highlight the negative population increase.

The chart shows that deaths accelerated and births plunged when the population when the “vaccines” were rolled out for public use in 2021.

The population increase fell in 2021 by double digits at 13.0% and a staggering 39.4% after the “boosters” in 2022.

Source: Slay News