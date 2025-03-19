Shameless Putin snubs Trump as he plunges Ukrainian city into darkness hours after promising to stop energy attacks

Russia left a Ukrainian city in total darkness overnight Wednesday after launching drones targeting energy infrastructure and two hospitals — less than two hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin promised President Trump he would halt such attacks.

Furious Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Putin’s “words are very different from reality” while demanding more pressure be put on Russia.

The overnight attack targeted energy infrastructure in Slovyansk, a city of 100,000 people in the Donetsk region, and the railway power system in the Dnipropetrovsk region, according to the Kyiv Post.

“Russia is attacking civilian infrastructure and people — right now,” Andriy Yermak, Zelensky’s chief of staff, wrote overnight on Telegram.

Part of the city was left without electricity after the attack, but trains were unaffected. Drones also struck two hospitals in the Sumy region, forcing both patients and hospital staff to evacuate.

No casualties were immediately reported.

Source: NY Post