Nvidia CEO Will Spend Hundreds Of Billions On US-Made Chips

In an exclusive interview with the Financial Times, Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder, Jensen Huang, revealed that the company plans to spend several hundred billion dollars worth of U.S.-made chips and electronics over the next four years. Nvidia's move aligns with President Donald Trump's "America First" vision, shifting supply chains away from China and Taiwan and back to the US for national security purposes.

"Overall, we will procure, over the course of the next four years, probably half a trillion dollars worth of electronics in total," Huang said, adding, "And I think we can easily see ourselves manufacturing several hundred billion of it here in the US."

Huang said the latest artificial intelligence chips for Nvidia-powered servers can be manufactured at US-based factories operated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. and Foxconn Technology Group.

This week, Nvidia hosted its annual GTC conference in California. Huang kicked off the event with a keynote address, unveiling new AI chips, upgrades, and all things AI.

"Artificial intelligence has made extraordinary progress," Huang told the audience in a two-plus-hour keynote.

Onshoring efforts by Nvidia have already led to some graphics processing units being processed at TSMC's Arizona factory.

Huang told FT that the Trump administration will supercharge AI in America: "Having the support of an administration who cares about the success of this industry and not allowing energy to be an obstacle is a phenomenal result for AI in the US."

Zero Hedge