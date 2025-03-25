New details revealed in cause of death for Yankees great’s son as Costa Rica cops rule out asphyxiation

Food poisoning is now being eyed in the tragic death of former New York Yankee Brett Gardner’s 14-year-old son Miller, Costa Rican cops said Tuesday.

Authorities ruled out asphyxiation, which was originally reported as the cause of death, and warned that it could take months before authorities could say for certain why the teen died Friday at a high-end resort in the country.

Costa Rica’s Judicial Investigation Police said an initial examination of Miller Gardner’s body found that his airways were not obstructed.

“Therefore, various samples were sent to the [agency’s] Forensic Science laboratories for three analyses: histology, toxicology and neuropathology,” a rep for the department said in an email to The Post. “A study was also requested from the Costa Rican Institute for Research and Teaching in Nutrition and Health at the University of Costa Rica.

“The results are expected to be available in two to three months due to the high demand for autopsies being performed in the country due to the increase in homicides.”

Brett Gardner, his wife Jessica and their sons, Miller and Hunter, were vacationing at the upscale Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort outside Manuel Antonio National Park when he was found dead in his bed, according to officials.



