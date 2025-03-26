National security adviser takes ‘full responsibility’ for ‘embarrassing’ Signal leak — but still rips ‘vile’ Atlantic editor

National security adviser Mike Waltz accepted “full responsibility” Tuesday for accidentally including Atlantic magazine’s editor-in-chief in a Signal chat group where discussions about military strikes against the Houthis in Yemen took place.

“Well, look, a staffer wasn’t responsible,” Waltz told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham in his first media interview since the Atlantic’s Jeffrey Goldberg revealed that he was privy to the Trump administration’s internal deliberations and planning of March 15 airstrikes after being added to text chain on the encrypted Signal app by the national security adviser.

“Look, I take full responsibility,” Waltz added. “I built the group. My job is to make sure everything’s coordinated.”

When pressed by “The Ingraham Angle” host on why Goldberg’s number was on his phone to begin with, the White House official claimed he didn’t know.





