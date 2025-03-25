Maxine Waters suggests Trump should deport Melania at anti-DOGE rally, flubs birthright citizenship meaning

Left-wing Rep. Maxine Waters implied that President Trump should deport his Slovenia-born wife during a fiery — and wildly inaccurate — weekend rant against the administration’s legal battle to eliminate birthright citizenship.

Speaking at a protest against the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) cost-cutting effort in Los Angeles Saturday, Waters (D-Calif.), bizarrely brought up first lady Melania Trump’s background.

“When he [Trump] talks about birthright, and he’s going to undo the fact that the Constitution allows those who are born here, even if the parents are undocumented, they have a right to stay in America, if he wants to start looking so closely to find those who were born here and their parents were undocumented, maybe he ought to first look at Melania,” Waters said.



