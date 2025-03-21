Masked Man Demands Woman Sell Her Tesla ‘Nazi Car’ In Frightening Road Rage Incident

NEW — On March 19, a masked male suspect hunted down a woman for driving a Tesla in the Seattle area.



The suspect allegedly followed the victim, cut her off, stopped in the middle of the road, exited his vehicle, and demanded she sell her Tesla, stating it was a "Nazi" car.… pic.twitter.com/ihnhV67pPV — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) March 21, 2025

A woman driving near Seattle, Washington, was confronted by a masked man in the middle of the road who was furious at the sight of her “Nazi” Tesla vehicle.

The Tesla owner, Leigh, explained to Fox 13 that she heard honking from the car behind her while at a red light before the individual followed her, got in front of the Tesla and stopped in the middle of the street.

The guy then exited his car and walked up to her window, causing the woman to roll down her window and ask the man what his problem was.

He answered, “You need to sell your car. This is a Nazi car. You’re driving it, you need to sell your car.”

The guy in the camouflage jacket then allegedly pulled down his ski mask and warned the woman she should “learn to drive,” before getting back in his car and driving away.

“I could only see his eyes. He also had a large bag in front of him and baggy clothes. I had no idea if I was safe or not. It certainly felt very threatening and harassing,” she said.

Leigh, who is a mother, said, “Thankfully, I was by myself. When I made a left turn, they followed me and cut around me.”

Regarding the series of attacks on Tesla vehicles and owners across the country in recent weeks, she noted it’s “Just really sad that this is what’s happening to people.”

Ironically, Leigh explained she bought the car two years ago thinking it was the right thing to do to help the “climate” and reduce her carbon “footprint.”