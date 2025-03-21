Lowlife Jimmy Kimmel Wants More Tesla Attacks

Leftists in the audience go wild over an American EV company’s stock dropping — as Kimmel then mocks Teslas being “vandalized."



“Please don’t ever vandalize Tesla vehicles,” Kimmel says into the camera sarcastically.



They love it and want more of it. pic.twitter.com/pQdpmGGB6o — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 19, 2025

Leftists in the audience go wild over an American EV company’s stock dropping — as Kimmel then mocks Teslas being “vandalized."

“Please don’t ever vandalize Tesla vehicles,” Kimmel says into the camera sarcastically.

They love it and want more of it.