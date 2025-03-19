Grok reporting: The big news surrounding the JFK files

Latest News on the JFK Files Release

The big news surrounding the JFK files, as of March 19, 2025, is the release of thousands of previously classified documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. President Donald Trump announced this release, fulfilling a campaign promise, with the documents made public on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. This batch includes over 1,100 files, totaling approximately 31,000 to 80,000 pages depending on various reports, and is notable for being largely unredacted, unlike many previous releases.

Key points of interest from the files so far include:

CIA Concerns Over Oswald’s Activities: A newly declassified memo from November 1963 reveals a CIA officer’s alarm over Lee Harvey Oswald’s visits to the Soviet and Cuban embassies in Mexico City weeks before the assassination... Second Shooter Theory: The files contain evidence supporting the long-debated theory of a second shooter, challenging the Warren Commission’s conclusion... Scope and Expectations: While the release is significant, experts caution that it may not dramatically alter the established historical understanding...

Additionally, some records remain unreleased—estimates suggest around 3,000 files are still partially or wholly undisclosed, and the FBI recently discovered 2,400 additional records...

The release has also sparked varied reactions, from excitement over transparency to skepticism about whether it will resolve decades-old questions.