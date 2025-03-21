Frustrated Joe Rogan breaks with Trump after calling out 'ridiculous' stance that has pushed him too far

Joe Rogan has spoken out against Donald Trump's ongoing spat with Canada and declared he doesn't believe the country should become the US' 51st state.

Speaking with fellow comedian Michael Kosta on his wildly popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, he revealed where he differs from the president.

The 57-year-old said that he couldn't understand why there was so much tension between the US and Canada.

Rogan, who voted for Trump and welcomed him on his show, said: 'Why are we upset at Canada? This is stupid, this over tariffs We got to become friends with Canada again, this is so ridiculous.

'I can't believe there is anti American, anti Canadian sentiment going on. 'It's the dumbest f****** feud.

'I just want America and Canada to get along, I think it's ridiculous. And I don't think they should be our 51st state.'

The US and Canada have butted heads in recent weeks over an ongoing trade war and tariffs brought in by Trump.

The UFC commentator did add that he would consider Greenland becoming the 51st state however, echoing an idea from President Trump that has been floated.

