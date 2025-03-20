France to issue 20-page 'survival manual' to citizens

France is set to issue a survival manual to households across the country, warning citizens how to respond to an invasion or any other 'imminent threat'.

The dramatic move comes as tensions rise in Europe and fears grow over Russia's aggressive tactics.

The new 20-page booklet, reportedly packed with 63 measures, will advise the French on how to protect themselves and their families in the event of armed conflict, natural disasters, industrial accidents or even a nuclear leak.

It will include tips on how to create a 'survival kit' with essentials including six litres of water, canned food, batteries, a torch and basic medical supplies such as paracetamol and bandages.

Crucially, it will offer advice on what to do if an attack is imminent, including how to join local defence efforts, such as signing up for reserve units or firefighting groups.

Citizens will also be told to 'lock their doors' in the event of a nuclear incident - advice that has already drawn ridicule from commentators.

Despite the alarming content, the French government insists the booklet is not a direct response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

President Emmanuel Macron has previously warned that Europe must be prepared to confront the 'Russian threat' and adapt to the possibility that America could scale back its military support.

Source: Daily Mail