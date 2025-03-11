Egg Prices Plunge: Politics and Poultry in the Spotlight

Egg prices in the United States have recently decreased by 11%, now lower than when Trump took office. This follows a period of high prices due to supply chain issues, seasonal demand, and avian flu outbreaks. The price drop is attributed to an improved supply, likely from new laying hens replacing those lost to disease, and a decrease in demand. Discussions around this topic include political attributions, with some crediting Trump for the decrease, while others emphasize the natural market recovery after disruptions.