Bill Gates says AI will replace two major professions within 10 years — and claims humans won’t be needed ‘for most things’

Bill Gates predicted that advancements in artificial intelligence will significantly reduce humanity’s role in many traditional tasks such as medicine and education — and the seismic shift could happen in less than 10 years.

During a recent interview with comedian Jimmy Fallon on NBC’s “The Tonight Show,” the Microsoft co-founder described a future where humans are no longer necessary “for most things” because AI technology will readily perform tasks that currently require specialized human skills.

Today, expertise in fields such as medicine and education remains “rare,” Gates said, adding that those areas depend on “a great doctor” or “a great teacher.”

But over the next decade, “great medical advice [and] great tutoring” will become free and commonplace, Gates said.

Gates further elaborated on this vision of a new era he terms “free intelligence” in a conversation last month with Arthur Brooks, a Harvard professor known for his research on happiness.

AI technology will increasingly permeate daily life, revolutionizing areas from healthcare and diagnosis to education — with AI tutors becoming broadly available, the mogul predicted.

“It’s very profound and even a little bit scary — because it’s happening very quickly, and there is no upper bound,” Gates told Brooks.

There is considerable debate about the future roles humans will play in an AI-driven society.

While some analysts suggest AI will primarily help mankind become more productive and potentially create new economic opportunities and employment, others express concern about job stability.

Read the full story here: NY Post