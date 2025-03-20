Attorney General Pam Bondi accuses 3 Tesla vandals of ‘domestic terrorism’ after string of attacks

Three people accused of destroying Tesla cars and charging stations are facing up to 20 years in prison for “domestic terrorism,” US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Thursday.

“The days of committing crimes without consequence have ended,” Bondi said in a statement.

“Let this be a warning: If you join this wave of domestic terrorism against Tesla properties, the Department of Justice will put you behind bars,” she added.

The defendants are accused of using high-powered weapons and explosives to destroy property from the Elon Musk-owned car company.

One allegedly carried a suppressed AR-15 rifle while lobbing eight Molotov cocktails at an Oregon Tesla dealership, while another is accused of trying to light Tesla cars on fire with the same explosives in Loveland, Colorado.

The third allegedly vandalized charging stations for the electric cars with profane anti-Trump rhetoric, then torched them with Molotov cocktails, according to the US Department of Justice.

Each face a minimum of five years in prison if convicted, but the charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years.

Bondi did not name any of the suspects or provide their specific charges.

NY Post