Atlantic publishes more ‘war plan’ Signal texts including minute-by-minute details and weapons to use in Yemen strikes

The Atlantic magazine on Wednesday published even more “war plan” texts, laying out minute-by-minute operational details and exact weapons to be used in the Yemen strikes — after the Trump administration shot down claims that classified details were ever shared in the bombshell Signal chat snafu.

The mag’s top editor, Jeffrey Goldberg, published additional snippets of the text exchange that he says revealed the precise operational details of the March 15 bombing of the Houthi terror group in Yemen.

“If this text had been received by someone hostile to American interests — or someone merely indiscreet, and with access to social media — the Houthis would have had time to prepare for what was meant to be a surprise attack on their strongholds,” the editor wrote, referring to one message fired off by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Hegseth continued to inform the group chat of the play-by-play, writing that at 2:10 p.m., “more F-18s LAUNCH (2nd strike package).”

“1415: Strike Drones on Target (THIS IS WHEN THE FIRST BOMBS WILL DEFINITELY DROP, pending earlier ‘Trigger Based’ targets),” he wrote.

“1536 F-18 2nd Strike Starts – also, first sea-based Tomahawks launched.”

“MORE TO FOLLOW (per timeline),” Hegseth continued, before adding “Godspeed to our Warriors.”

Then, at 1:48 p.m., Goldberg said he received a text from Trump’s national security adviser, Mike Waltz, relaying real-time intelligence from the attack site.

Trump and other top administration officials have so far downplayed the text saga, insisting that no sensitive national security materials were ever disclosed.





