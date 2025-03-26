Atlantic editor weighs ‘obligation’ of releasing more ‘war plans’ texts – reveals undercover CIA agent’s identity was exposed

The Atlantic magazine’s editor in chief is still considering whether to release the full Trump administration’s “war plan” texts — as he claimed the group chat he was mistakenly added to also revealed the name of an undercover CIA agent.

Jeffrey Goldberg, the mag’s top editor, told The Bulwark podcast on Tuesday that he’s weighing if he should release the full transcript after those on the group text — including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth — denied sensitive national security plans were ever discussed.

“I get the defensive reaction,” Goldberg said of the Trump admin’s reaction to the bombshell text mishap. “But my obligation, I feel, is to the idea that we take national security information seriously.”

“Maybe in the coming days, I’ll be able to say, ‘OK, I have a plan to have this materiel vetted publicly.’ But I’m not going to say that now.”

He claimed, too, that a covert agent’s name was disclosed in the chat.

“I withheld her name. They named somebody who’s an active CIA officer in this thread, which is on Signal, and I withheld it. I didn’t put it in the story because she’s undercover,” he said.

“Just because they’re irresponsible with material, doesn’t mean that I’m going to be irresponsible,” Goldberg added.

It comes after the magazine editor revealed Monday that he was inadvertently added to a Signal message chain earlier this month in which top Trump administration officials — including Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance — discussed bombing the Houthi terror group in Yemen.



