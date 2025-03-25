Atlantic editor threatens to release MORE war plans texts

This article from the Daily Mail covers a controversy involving Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, who was inadvertently added to a Signal group chat with top Trump administration officials. The chat reportedly contained sensitive war plans for military strikes in Yemen, discussed just hours before the attacks began on March 15, 2025. Goldberg has threatened to release more of these messages, sparking debate over national security and the administration's communication practices. The incident has drawn criticism and raised questions about the handling of classified information.



