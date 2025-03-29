Anna Paulina Luna says NBC has a 'video' allegedly showing Lee Harvey Oswald 'couldn't have been' JFK assassin

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) has claimed NBC is allegedly withholding a tape that would show that Lee Harvey Oswald was not the shooter in the assassination of John F Kennedy despite evidence that has pointed to him as the shooter responsible.

Luna appeared on Fox News, where she stated, "I would like to actually tell the American people it was made aware to me this evening that NBC actually has a video that's never been seen before. We're actually going to be sending a letter requesting that from NBC, because it allegedly shows Oswald near the vehicle when the assassination took place, which means that he couldn't have been the shooter."