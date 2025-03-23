Alex Jones is ENRAGED at President Trump

I’ve got a message for Donald Trump. If you really try to make America join the British Commonwealth, 1776 will commence again!



Americans everywhere are shocked by President Trump’s announcement that he may attempt to put King Charles at the head of the United States of America,… pic.twitter.com/E72zIM4194 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) March 22, 2025

