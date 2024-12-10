Luigi Mangione screams as he's led into courthouse: 'It's an insult to the intelligence of the American people'

Enraged accused killer Luigi Mangione screamed as he was led into a Pennsylvania courthouse for his extradition hearing Tuesday, shouting to reporters, "It’s extremely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people and the lived experience."

Cops tried to hurriedly push the suspect, dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit, through the door to the building as he raged.

Luigi Mangione is fighting his extradition from Pennsylvania to New York City, where he faces a murder rap for the slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

The onetime prep-school valedictorian from Maryland grinned at his lawyer at times during his extradition court hearing Tuesday in Blair County in Hollidaysburg, Pa., outside of Altoona — where he was nabbed munching on hash browns Monday in a McDonald’s.

Mangione also looked around the courtroom with his distinctive eyebrows raised as if to see who was watching the proceeding — and sought bail, too, but was denied by Judge David Consiglio.

He is being held in Pennsylvania on a gun rap, after he was caught with a ghost gun and ammo.

Mangione appeared in court scruffy-faced and wearing an orange jumpsuit with D.O.C on the back and white canvas slip-ons on his feet.

He was cuffed and fidgety, tapping the table and swiveling in his chair during the proceeding.

Occasionally, he cracked a grin as he conferred with his lawyer.

Defense attorney Tom Dickey told Judge David Consigio, “My client is not waiving extradition. He is contesting it.’’

Luigi Mangione, the suspected killer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, yells to the press as he is taken into court for his extradition hearing:



“…completely out of touch and an insult to the intelligence of the American people!” pic.twitter.com/wKymRxGvUW — The Recount (@therecount) December 10, 2024

