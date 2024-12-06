Indian Rupee Nosedives to New Lows After Trump Threatens 100% Tariff

The Indian rupee went sliding against the US dollar in the currency markets from the day Trump threatened to impose 100% tariffs on goods entering the United States if developing countries end reliance on the USD. India had tried its hand at de-dollarization after settling cross-border transactions in local currencies with other developing countries.

The Modi-led government is now under pressure as it wants to boost the rupee and maintain a balancing act of accepting the US dollar. Trump’s threats have made the markets jittery, and the Indian rupee fell to a new low of 84.75 against the US dollar this week. Chances of the INR falling to another low of 85 against the USD before Trump takes office remain high.

A report from the State Bank of India shows that the Indian rupee could depreciate 8-10% against the US dollar. The report states that the INR could be under pressure during Trump’s rule. “We expect a depreciation of 8-10% during Trump 2.0. As per our estimate, a 5% decline in rupee will increase inflation by 25-30 bps. So, the impact will be very less on inflation,” read the report.

