Fox News Contributor Warns Trump Against Making Canada 51st State Due To Far-Left Programs

“Canada is a lot like America with bigger government, higher taxes and less freedom and less prosperity, so I don’t know that we necessarily want Canada as the 51st state,” Theissen said. “Because they have got a lot of problems. They’ve got a healthcare system where you have to wait two years for brain surgery. They’ve got, you know, a massive immigration problem, where they brought in a lot of people who certainly don’t love Canada and don’t love America, and are marching in the streets for Hamas. They’ve got problems.”