CEO Killer Luigi Mangione: 'These parasites had it coming. I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done.'

Luigi Mangione fled the scene on bike and apparently took a bus out of the Port Authority, before being caught on Monday at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Several staff members noticed the masked man, who sat quietly reading after ordering a drink from the fast food establishment.

One employee then called the authorities after a customer also mentioned quietly to them that he resembled the man that authorities had been hunting for nearly a week.

When police arrived, they found the suspect wearing a medical mask and looking at a silver laptop computer, with his backpack on the floor near the table, according to charging documents.

As soon as he pulled down the mask, rookie Altoona Police Officer Tyler Frye said he and his partner immediately recognized him as the suspect accused of gunning down Thompson on December 4.

'We just didn't think twice about it. We knew that was our guy,' Frye told reporters at a news conference Monday night.

Police say Mangione proceeded to give officers a New Jersey driver's license bearing the name Mark Rosario with the birth date of July 21, 1998.

When a cop then asked him if he had been to New York recently, he 'began to shake,' the charging documents say.

'He became visibly nervous, kind of shaking at that question. And he didn't really answer it directly,' Altoona Police Chief Derek Swope said at the news conference.

'The suspect didn't have to say a lot after that question to show that he was very nervous about [the officers].'

But cops at the scene soon realized the New Jersey driver's license was a fake, at which point one officer told him that he was under official police investigation and if he lied about his identity, he would be arrested.

Upon hearing this, Mangione allegedly provided officers with his true identity.

When he was then asked why he lied about his name, the suspect is said to have replied, 'I clearly shouldn't have.'

He reportedly had with a 3D-printed ghost gun similar to the one used in the killing, along with a gun silencer, four fake IDs and a handwritten manifesto when he was taken into custody.

It read: 'These parasites had it coming. I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done.'

The manifesto even 'mirrored the quotes' Mangione had shared on Goodreads, according to the New York Post.

The Mangione family said they were 'shocked and devastated' in a statement release on Monday night.

'We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved,' the statement read.

