Alleged assassin Luigi Mangione went crazy and explored psychedelic treatment after back surgery

Luigi Mangione's twisted path from a well-respected Ivy League student to the alleged assassin of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was being pieced together by friends and family.

The 26-year-old suspect - who was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania Monday - went 'absolutely crazy' after painful back surgery and explored psychedelic treatment for his chronic pain, it was revealed.

Friends said Mangione dropped off the radar when 'everything changed' after a surfing accident - and it has now been reported he singled out UnitedHealthcare in a 'manifesto' he was carrying.

In the 262-word handwritten document, Mangione said as UnitedHealthcare’s market capitalization has grown, American life expectancy has not.

He condemned companies that 'continue to abuse our country for immense profit because the American public has allowed them to get away with it.

Mangione reportedly wrote that he acted alone and was self-funded, adding: 'To save you a lengthy investigation, I state plainly that I wasn’t working with anyone.

'These parasites had it coming. I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done.'

A former roommate of Mangione's has told CNN: 'I remember he said he had a back issue, and he was hoping to get stronger in Hawaii.

The experience was 'really traumatic and difficult' for him, the roommate said while adding that Mangione sent him X-ray images of his spine. 'It looked heinous, with just giant screws going into his spine,' Martin said.

Mangione suddenly went 'radio silent' while recovering. He sought alternative forms of pain management, including psychedelics and magic mushrooms.

His family was so concerned about him that he was reported missing on Nov 18, according to The New York Post.

The Mangione family said they were 'shocked and devastated' in a statement released Monday night, saying: 'We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved.'

Mangione was charged with murder by NYC officials late Monday after his capture in Pennsylvania where he remains jailed on firearms charges.

The alleged killer provided cops with a fake ID when he was approached in a Pennsylvania McDonald's. When police asked him if he had been to New York recently, he 'became quiet and started to shake.'

In his backpack, police found a 3D-printed pistol and a 3D-printed silencer. Mangione was also carrying a passport and $10,000 in cash — $2,000 of it in foreign currency.

On X, Mangione had created a titled ‘psych’ full of tweets about psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms and ln January 25 this year he added to his Goodreads a book called ‘Psilocybin Mushrooms of the World: An Identification Guide’, and ‘Mushrooms of Hawai’i: An Identification Guide’.

He wrote of the manifesto drawn up by 'Unabomber' Theodore Kaczynski, who planted bombs which killed three Americans before finally being caught in 1996.

'He was a violent individual - rightfully imprisoned - who maimed innocent people,’ Mangione wrote. ‘While these actions tend to be characterized as those of a crazy luddite, however, they are more accurately seen as those of an extreme political revolutionary.'

'When all other forms of communication fail, violence is necessary to survive. You may not like his methods, but to see things from his perspective, it’s not terrorism, it’s war and revolution.'

Surveillance footage shows the

moment that Luigi Mangione shot

the CEO of Unitedhealthcare. pic.twitter.com/wzD3cHiGyb — 𝐒 𝐓 𝐈 𝐋 𝐋 (@0xStill) December 9, 2024

