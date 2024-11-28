YMCA tops charts after 40 years thanks to Trump dance sensation

YMCA has topped the charts 40 years after its release thanks to an online dance sensation started by Donald Trump.

The president-elect, who ended his campaign rallies by dancing along to the Village People song, has spawned a wave of imitators on social media that seems to have driven the surge.

YMCA shot up the Billboard dance/electronic sales chart as polling day approached on Nov 5, and finally hit number one following Mr Trump’s victory the week of Nov 17.

Victor Willis, the lead singer of the Village People who once asked the president-elect to stop playing their music, said he used to think President Trump would tire of the song. “But that never happened,” he added.

Mr Trump’s rigid dance moves, which generally involves waving his arms above his head and pumping his fist, has prompted imitators from across social media and sport. Among the athletes who have performed a celebratory “Trump dance” are NFL players Calvin Ridley, Brock Bowers and Nick Bosa, golfer Charley Hull, and the UFC fighter Jon Jones.

Even at its peak, the song never went past number two in the US Billboard’s Hot 100 and US Dance Club songs.

It enjoyed a brief resurgence in 2020 after it was used in a Saturday Night Live skit mocking Mr Trump’s affinity for the gay anthem, when it entered the iTunes Top 20 and hit number two in the Billboard dance/electronic sales chart.

The song began rising up the Billboard chart as Mr Trump hit the campaign trail ahead of election day, reaching the top 15 at the end of October before climbing to number one a few weeks later.

In February 2020, the Village People gave Mr Trump the go-ahead to use YMCA, Macho Man and In the Navy at its rallies despite what it said were “numerous requests” by his fans to stop him.

However, four months later, it sent a cease-and-desist letter to the Republican asking him to stop playing it.

“At one point I thought he’d tire of the song, but that never happened,” Willis told NBC News.

He said he eventually decided not to cancel the Trump campaign’s licence which allowed it to play YMCA “because by that time I started noticing some very good things started happening”. When YMCA hit number one this month, he high-fived his wife.

In October, Mr Trump ended a town hall event in the battleground state of Pennsylvania early and instead spent almost 40 minutes on-stage dancing to music that included YMCA and Ave Maria.

He also seems to enjoy the song that he calls “the gay national anthem” when not on the campaign trail, playing it for guests of his Mar-a-Lago country club in Florida. “YMCA gets people up and it gets them moving,” he said in 2022.

