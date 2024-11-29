Will AOC Run for President in 2028?

While polls of Democratic primary voters have been showing that they supposedly want Vice President Kamala Harris to run again, there's a new name out there, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), a member of the far-left Squad.

On Friday morning, The Hill put out an analysis of potential 2028 Democratic candidates, with Harris topping that list of seven candidates, and AOC closing it out.

The congresswoman is indeed young, which might explain why she's considered "the future of the party," but she, and the Squad as a whole, also represent the far-left, radical wing of the Democratic Party. With such a "future," Democrats can very well expect to lose and keep losing.

While the article relies on unnamed Democratic strategists, it's also worth reminding that Democratic strategist James Carville has been at odds with AOC and other progressives when it comes to Democrats losing. This includes the 2021 gubernatorial race in Virginia, where Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin beat former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe.

It's also worth looking to where AOC actually stands in those polls showing a plurality want Harris as their nominee. An Emerson College poll released this week showed that 37 percent of Democratic primary voters picked Harris, while 35 percent were undecided, and AOC, just like six other candidates, had only 1 percent support.

Of course, this is merely speculation. It's also worth reminding that there has been fawning over AOC since before she had even completed her first term, and when she wasn't even yet old enough to be eligible to run. "AOC for president? The buzz has begun," read the headline for a POLITICO post in December 2019. She's also had to make clear she wasn't running for the U.S. Senate this cycle, after there was speculation she'd primary Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand.

On Monday, POLITICO put out a piece highlighting how Harris hadn't closed the door to running again in 2028, or running for governor of California On Tuesday night, the DNC released a video message of Harris appearing intoxicated, which led to speculation that they were putting such a video out there when they did to end her political career.

