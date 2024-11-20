Walgreens Stock Price Tumbles After 'Anti-White' Christmas Commercial Sparks Calls for Boycott

A new Christmas advertisement by Boots — a UK-based pharmacy chain owned by Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc — is taking heat for what some labeled anti-white racism. As a possible barometer to measure the public’s response, WBA stock seems to have taken a tumble in the days following its release.

Journalist Peter Lloyd said the ad “sends a clear and deliberate message to white Britons.”

The message does come off clear as day from Boots: White people are lazy and rely on the hard work of non-white workers — who are also nonbinary — to save the day.

The viewer could also just take away the specifics and leave with the more general conclusion that you are hated and seen as lesser if you are white.