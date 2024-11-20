Trump vows to secure border after illegal immigrant found guilty of murdering Laken Riley

President-elect Donald Trump commended a conviction that was handed down Wednesday in the Laken Riley case, in which illegal immigrant Jose Ibarra was found guilty of murdering the young Georgia nursing student earlier this year. Trump vowed to secure the US southern border to prevent other Americans from experiencing the same "pain and heartbreak" as Riley's family. He said the verdict was "justice" for the illegal alien who entered the US under the Biden administration's open-border policies, and committed "horrific crimes."

"JUSTICE FOR LAKEN RILEY!" Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social. "The illegal who killed our beloved Laken Riley was found GUILTY on all counts for his horrific crimes. Although the pain and heartbreak will last forever, hopefully this can help bring some peace and closure to her wonderful family who fought for Justice, and to ensure that other families don't have to go through what they have. We love you, Laken, and our hearts will always be with you."