Trump set to select Sen. Marco Rubio to serve as secretary of state in historic appointment

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly set to pick Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) as his secretary of state – a decision that would make the Cuban American senator the first Latino to serve as the nation’s top diplomat.

Rubio’s expected appointment was first-reported in the New York Times on Monday.

Rubio – the son of Cuban exiles – has represented Florida in the US Senate since 2011. He serves as the vice chairman on the Senate Intelligence Committee and is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

He was reportedly among the finalists to be Trump’s running mate before the president-elect tapped Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) at the start of the Republican National Convention in July.

The 53-year-old Florida Republican has long warned of the threat posed to the country by its foreign adversaries, including China and Iran.

A month after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Rubio cautioned that the People’s Republic of China is an “an even more powerful adversary” than Russian President Vladimir Putin’s army, urging the country to not “devote the entirety of our attention to a single geopolitical challenge.”

Rubio – like Trump’s national security adviser pick Rep. Mike Waltz – has argued that the US must “revitalize our industrial capacity” in order to “prevail” against the Chinese Communist Party.

He has also warned that China flooding the market with high-tech goods, such as electric vehicles, is “far from accidental,” and part of a CCP “plan to dominate global trade in vital industrial inputs and high-value goods.”

“This threatens countless non-Chinese companies — and the working families who rely on them — in countries across the world … It also threatens the national security of the United States,” Rubio wrote in September, in an op-ed for The Post.

On Iran, Rubio called for the reimposition of a “maximum pressure campaign” against the regime in the aftermath of the Oct. 1 missile attack against Israel.

“Iran’s brutal missile attack on Israeli civilians reinforces what we have always known: the terrorist Iranian regime seeks to dominate the Middle East through death, chaos, and ultimately the complete destruction of Israel,” he said at the time. “This regime can no longer be appeased.” Rubio, who made several stops on the 2024 campaign trail with Trump after running against him in the 2016 Republican presidential primaries, has signaled support for the president-elect’s plan to pursue peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

NY Post