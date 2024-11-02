Trump reveals the Kamala Harris celebrity endorsement that hurts the most: 'I love her'

Donald Trump has admitted he was 'so disappointed' to see Julia Roberts take part in a pro-Kamala Harris advert ahead of the election, saying she will 'look back and cringe.'

The former president spoke with Fox & Friends after Roberts voiced an advert for liberal group Vote Common Good that encouraged wives to hide their support for Harris from their husbands.

In response, Trump said: 'I'm so disappointed at Julia Roberts because I love... she's going to look back at that and she's going to cringe.'

Roberts' advert was released alongside another voiced by another pro-Harris A-lister, George Clooney, encouraging men to hide their votes for Harris from their male Republican friends.

In Roberts' advert, two women were seen approaching a ballot box, with one appearing to be nervous about which candidate to vote for.

One of the women hesitates before voting for Kamala Harris, while Roberts says: 'In the one place in America where women still have a right to choose, you can vote any way you want, and no one will ever know.'

One of the women's husbands, wearing a baseball cap with a bald eagle in a veiled parody of a MAGA hat, then asks her: 'Did you make the right choice?'

'Sure did honey,' she replies with a wink to the camera.

Roberts then said in the commentary: 'Remember, what happens in the booth, stays in the booth. Vote Harris- Walz.'

Daily Mail