That's the President America won back this week! πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡Έ pic.twitter.com/BIRR0YMCYy — Trump Girl πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡²πŸ¦ πŸ‡ΊπŸ‡² (@MAGA__Patriot) November 10, 2024

And that's why we love him!