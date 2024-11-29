Trump Dance: Flash Mob Takes Over Staten Island Beach to Help Make America Fun Again

Donald Trump is Making America Fun Again.

After four years of dour-faced Democrats chiding us with "I'm talking" attitudes and other nonsense, Americans are ready to dance again. And the Staten Island GOP (SIGOP) took full advantage of that feeling on Friday by organizing a "Trump dance" flash mob.

Many Americans have heaved a collective sigh of relief since Trump won a return trip to the White House, and they don't care who knows it. This may be one of Donald Trump's greatest gifts to the country: It's okay to reject the grinches on the left and have fun.