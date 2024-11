Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com

“I think Donald Trump actually has the legal authority to remove him. I do not believe that executive branch officers, which essentially is what he is, he’s appointed by the president, can serve once they have lost the confidence of the president. I think the Supreme Court would side with him. Donald Trump won’t do that though. He’s not going to remove Jay Powell partly because he would end up in a court fight that might not be resolved until Jay Powell’s thing is already over.”