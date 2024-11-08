Trump beefs up security with robot dog seen patrolling Mar-a-Lago estate

Donald Trump has beefed up his security detail at Mar-a-Lago with a Secret Service robot dog — with photos showing the four-legged sentry patrolling the sprawling Florida property.

The robotic hound was seen mechanically strolling on the grass among the palm trees outside the Palm Beach estate Friday morning, video shows.

“DO NOT PET” reads a large warning on its side.

The remote-controlled robot dog, made by Boston Dynamics, is with the United States Secret Service, the agency confirmed.

“Safeguarding the President-elect is a top priority,” an agency spokesperson told The Post.

“While we cannot get into the specific capabilities, the robotic dogs are equipped with surveillance technology, and an array of advanced sensors that support our protective operations.”

NY Post

