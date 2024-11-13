Thomas Massie's Comment to Reporters on Gaetz Nomination Will Drive Dems Crazy

One of the most interesting responses on the selection of Gaetz for Attorney General, a response that is likely to drive Democrats nuts.

It comes from Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY). Massie was asked if he thought Gaetz would be confirmed by the Senate.

GOP Massie says “recess appointments” when asked if GAETZ can get confirmed by the Senate



GOP Massie says "recess appointments" when asked if GAETZ can get confirmed by the Senate

"He's the Attorney General. Suck it up!"

Massie responded, "Doesn't need to - recess! He's the Attorney General! Suck it up!"

During the Senate leadership race which Sen. John Thune (R-SD) won, Thune promised to allow recess appointments. That could avoid needing Senate approval.