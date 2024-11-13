Thomas Massie's Comment to Reporters on Gaetz Nomination Will Drive Dems Crazy

One of the most interesting responses on the selection of Gaetz for Attorney General, a response that is likely to drive Democrats nuts.
It comes from Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY). Massie was asked if he thought Gaetz would be confirmed by the Senate.
GOP Massie says “recess appointments” when asked if GAETZ can get confirmed by the Senate— haleytalbotcnn (@haleytalbotcnn) November 13, 2024
“He’s the Attorney General. Suck it up!” pic.twitter.com/zTTpQB9NAx
Massie responded, "Doesn't need to - recess! He's the Attorney General! Suck it up!"
During the Senate leadership race which Sen. John Thune (R-SD) won, Thune promised to allow recess appointments. That could avoid needing Senate approval.