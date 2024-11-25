Ted Cruz pushes for Texas to become cryptocurrency hub

In a recent statement, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz declared his ambition for Texas to become a global leader in cryptocurrency adoption. Speaking at a Bitcoin event on November 24, 2024, Cruz emphasized his vision of transforming Texas into an “oasis for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency generally,” highlighting the state’s business-friendly climate and technological infrastructure as ideal for fostering the growth of digital currencies.

🔥 SENATOR TED CRUZ: “I want Texas to be the oasis for #Bitcoin and cryptocurrency generally.” pic.twitter.com/P3uPezE3z9 — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) November 24, 2024