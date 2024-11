Senate Republicans tapped John Thune of South Dakota to lead the party for the next two years and succeed Mitch McConnell, the longest-serving leader of either party in Senate history.

Thune, who has served as the Republican whip since 2019, edged out John Cornyn of Texas 29-24 on the second ballot.

Rick Scott of Florida, a late favorite of hard-right members, was eliminated on the first ballot after receiving just 13 votes to 15 for Cornyn and 23 for Thune.

NY Post