Scientists reveal which creature will RULE EARTH should all humans die

Octopuses are the species that are most likely to take over the world after humans, scientists say.

World leading experts claim the eight-limbed creatures are primed to become the dominant force on Earth should humanity die out.

In the event of a wipeout through either wars or climate change, the marine invertebrates are said to possess the 'physical and mental attributes necessary' to evolve into the next civilisation-building species.

Professor Tim Coulson of the University of Oxford, said their 'dexterity, curiosity, ability to communicate with each other, and supreme intelligence' means they could create complex tools to build a vast Atlantis-like civilisation underwater.

And although the octopus is 'unlikely' to develop into a full land animal, it was clever enough to 'extend' its time out the water to develop new methods of hunting, he claimed.

Professor Coulson, who is one of the world's leading zoologists and biologists and has advised governments, said the cephalopods were now in 'pole position' to colonise the world in the event humanity dies out.

Primates - long thought to be the successor to humans - would face the same challenges and also become extinct, he said.

The professor said the predators - which can breathe for 30 minutes out of water - could, over millions of years, develop their own methods of hunting on land in much the same way as humans have done at sea.

Daily Mail