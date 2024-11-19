People rejoice as Pluto enters Aquarius for the first time in over 200 years

People on the web are rejoicing as Pluto is set to enter Aquarius for the first time in over 200 years, bringing a wave of rejuvenation and transformation.

For the first time since 1778, Pluto, which is known as the planet of destruction, death and rebirth, will make its way into the eleventh sign.

Pluto will head into Aquarius on November 19 and won't exit until March 8, 2043.

The shifting of the planet has sparked a wave of happiness as zodiac enthusiasts are certain positivity is written in the stars for the next 20 years.

The dreamy occasion will mark a period of metamorphosis as astrologists are predicting that the shift will push people out of their shells and bring in a flood of new opportunities and lovers.

Social media users have flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, and Reddit to express their joy for the movement of the planet.

Many noted that the change is said to bring prosperity and success to the majority of the astrological signs.

Although many star fanatics admitted that they were feeling 'terrified' about the major astrological event, others revealed that they had a 'really good feeling' that life would be smooth sailing from here on out.

Daily Mail