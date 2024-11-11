Melania Trump declines to meet with Jill Biden at White House, citing Mar-a-Lago raid

Melania Trump declined an offer to head to the White House Wednesday and meet with Jill Biden, citing the Biden administration’s past raid on Mar-a-Lago as part of the federal government’s investigation into classified documents.

“She ain’t going,” a source familiar with Melania’s decision told The Post. “Jill Biden’s husband authorized the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer. The Bidens are disgusting,” the source said.

“Jill Biden isn’t someone Melania needs to meet,” the source added.

Melania’s husband, President-elect Donald Trump, will sit with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office Wednesday for a traditional postelection meeting.

Typically, the first lady hosts their replacement for tea in the White House.

The FBI raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in August 2022 in their probe of the 45th president’s withholding of classified White House documents.

Melania, 54, has previously voiced her displeasure over the raid at their Palm Beach, Florida mansion.

“Yeah, it made me angry,” she said on “Fox and Friends” in a September interview, calling it an “invasion of privacy.”

FBI agents scoured Melania’s wardrobe, combed through her 78-year-old husband’s office and even reportedly searched one of her son Barron’s rooms.

“I saw unpleasant stuff that nobody wants to see,” Melania said of her experience returning to her ransacked residence. “And you get angry because, you know, nobody should be putting up with that kind of stuff.”

Trump’s confidential documents case was dismissed by US District Judge Aileen Cannon in July.

NY Post