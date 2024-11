Listening to Laken Riley’s 911 call will leave you never wanting to see another Democrat in office ever again. Jose Ibarra deserves much more than just a prison sentence. pic.twitter.com/vGHOk7fMku — Cam.™ (@_CameronLane) November 15, 2024

#Update: Laken Riley, in a harrowing fight for survival, endured her attacker for an excruciating 18-minutes, desperately defending her life against a vicious assault. Jose Ibarra, an illegal immigrant from Venezuela, allegedly ended her struggle by brutally crushing her skull. https://t.co/g9Mj2weR2m pic.twitter.com/WPALtUpR93 — Cam.™ (@_CameronLane) November 15, 2024

Jose Ibarra deserves much more than just a prison sentence.