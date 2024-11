Here’s a quick recap of what just happened in Arizona.

Gallego had 127k more votes than there are registered Democrats in AZ.

Lake had 200k fewer votes than there are registered Republicans in AZ.

Gallego received more votes than Kamala Harris did in AZ.

Lake received 140k fewer votes than Trump did in AZ.

Uncounted ballots increased days after the deadline.

Mitch McConnell withheld campaign funds from Lake.

No GOP members are speaking out about these discrepancies.

Something is wrong here.