Justice Is Served for Laken Riley









Judge Patrick Haggard, who presided over the four-day bench trial, in which the judge, not a jury, decides the verdict, found Ibarra guilty on all charges: one count of malice murder, three counts of felony murder, one count of kidnapping, one count aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery, one count of hindering an emergency telephone call, one count of tampering with evidence, and one "Peeping Tom" count (10 counts in total).





Ibarra, who heard his fate read aloud via an English-to-Spanish translation, required an interpreter every day in the Athens-Clarke County courthouse. He listened through headphones provided by the court.





Illegal alien Jose Ibarra has been convicted of murdering 22-year-old Georgia nursing student Laken Riley.