NEW: Joe Rogan rips the Biden Administration for escalating the war in Ukraine with just two months left in office, tells Zelensky "f**k you."



"[They're] trying to like tug the tail of a sleeping... dragon."



Rogan argued that Biden shouldn't be allowed to escalate a war when… pic.twitter.com/sJjHcrGpFM — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) November 22, 2024

"They're trying to like tug the tail of a sleeping... dragon."

Rogan argued that Biden shouldn't be allowed to escalate a war when the American people voted for a new administration.

"How are you allowed to do that when you're on the way out? The people don't want you to be there anymore."

"Zelensky says Putin is terrified... f**k you, man. F**k you, people."

"We voted Trump in and his idea to stop all this ... hopefully he can do that."