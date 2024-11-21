Jay Leno sparks wild gambling debt conspiracy theory as fans question his bruised face

Jay Leno has sparked a wild conspiracy theory after suffering a 60-foot fall down a hill that left him with significant bruising to the left side of his face, an eyepatch and a broken wrist.

Despite revealing that his injuries were sustained during his nasty tumble while staying at a Hampton Inn, social media users began speculating that the 74-year-old comedian, whose net worth is estimated to be around $450 million, might be lying.

Some conspiracy theorists on X (previously known as Twitter) shared a number of unsubstantiated theories that he was the victim of loan sharks, the mafia or someone he has 'dirt on.'

Others joked that Conan O’Brien finally got his revenge on Leno following their bitter and lengthy feud involving NBC's The Tonight Show.

'So Jay Leno got set on fire a few years ago, is staying at a Hampton Inn while being worth millions of dollars, with an eye patch, bruised up face, a broken wrist and a missing fingernail. And he wants us to believe he. . . Fell down a hill???' one X user asked.

Another tweeted: 'I have never believed a conspiracy more than Jay Leno owing massive gambling debt.'

A handful of X users also pointed out it was odd for him to be staying at a Hampton Inn, which is a more popular among budget-conscious travelers than A-list stars.

One conspiracy theorist argued that there were 'holes in this story' and insisted that Leno would have 'abrasions' if he slid down a hill.

'He's in gambling debt and the collector sent a message,' the conspiracy theorist claimed.

Others pleaded with Leno to 'CUT THE S**T AND GO TO THE POLICE.'

Daily Mail