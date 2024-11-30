Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Left ‘Starving’ in Prison over Thanksgiving

Ghislaine Maxwell has been left ‘starving’ this Thanksgiving after the jail where she is serving a 20-year sentence for child sex trafficking ‘ran out of money’.

Sources say convicted madam Maxwell, 62, and other inmates at FCI Tallahassee in Florida are ‘going hungry’ because of the lack of food.

One source said: ‘This has been going on since last week. The inmates have been told the Bureau of Prisons has run out of money and Ghislaine and the others have been left starving.

‘Portion sizes have been cut from 8oz to 2oz and Ghislaine hasn’t had food for five days. The prison says it can’t afford to buy the vegetarian diet plan she is on. She and the others are going hungry.’

Prisoners have been told there is ‘no money for medication’.

Another person familiar with the situation said: ‘The prisoners who need medication, everything from chemotherapy drugs to blood pressure medication, were pulled to one side and told there isn’t money for the drugs.

‘It’s insane.’

Maxwell this week lost the latest round of her appeal against her December 2021 conviction for her role in sexually abusing multiple minor girls alongside ex-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein.

The former socialite and close friend of Prince Andrew’s was convicted of luring girls as young as 14 into Epstein’s clutches.

She has always vehemently denied the charges and continued to deny them in a jailhouse interview with international journalist Daphne Barak for The Mail on Sunday.

Maxwell told Barak that meeting Epstein was ‘the greatest mistake of my life’ adding: ‘I didn’t know that he was so awful. I mean, obviously now, looking back with hindsight, of course.

‘But at the time, I mean he had lots of friends. He was friendly with just about everybody you could imagine. There was no reason to imagine that he was someone who was capable of evil.’

Her lawyers are planning to appeal her case all the way to the US Supreme Court.

Daily Mail